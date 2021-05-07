FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Biogen Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $16.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $18.10. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $268.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. Biogen’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.14 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.57.

BIIB opened at $272.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.82. Biogen has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $363.92. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Biogen by 3.4% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $87,957,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Biogen by 8.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Biogen by 2.5% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 5,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.