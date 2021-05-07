Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $118.16

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 118.16 ($1.54) and traded as high as GBX 126.20 ($1.65). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 123.90 ($1.62), with a volume of 343,709 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 126.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 118.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £137.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.52.

Get Galliford Try alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Galliford Try Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galliford Try and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.