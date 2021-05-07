Gamesys Group (LON:GYS) Trading Up 0.3%

Gamesys Group plc (LON:GYS) rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,940 ($25.35) and last traded at GBX 1,938 ($25.32). Approximately 297,547 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 579,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,932 ($25.24).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GYS shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Gamesys Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut Gamesys Group to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,878 ($24.54) in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,930 ($25.22) target price on shares of Gamesys Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gamesys Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,692 ($22.11).

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,893.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,401.40. The stock has a market cap of £2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 31.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a GBX 28 ($0.37) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Gamesys Group’s previous dividend of $12.00. Gamesys Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.20%.

About Gamesys Group (LON:GYS)

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates online casino and bingo-led brands in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers bingo, casino, and other games under the Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Virgin Games, Heart Bingo, Botemania, Rainbow Riches, Virgin Casino, Monopoly Casino, Vera&John, InterCasino, and Solid Gaming brands to its players.

