Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gartner in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gartner’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

Shares of IT stock opened at $231.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Gartner has a 52 week low of $106.57 and a 52 week high of $239.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 97.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,978,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $68,031,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 7,181.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after purchasing an additional 354,185 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 435.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,123,000 after purchasing an additional 218,864 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 382,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,295,000 after purchasing an additional 110,972 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.