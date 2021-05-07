GasLog Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GLOG)

GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

GasLog has decreased its dividend by 46.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get GasLog alerts:

Shares of GLOG opened at $5.84 on Friday. GasLog has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $555.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.51.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.82 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. As a group, analysts predict that GasLog will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.80 price objective (up from $5.50) on shares of GasLog in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Clarkson Capital cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. The company provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 1, 2020, it operated a fleet of 25 LNG carriers.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.