GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE GCP opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.70. GCP Applied Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $27.78.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.70 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

