Gene Source Code Chain 24 Hour Volume Hits $10.00 (GENE)

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. During the last seven days, Gene Source Code Chain has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Gene Source Code Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gene Source Code Chain has a market capitalization of $923,657.05 and $10.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00087087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00020370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00063865 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.05 or 0.00782415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00101578 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,114.83 or 0.08736937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Gene Source Code Chain Profile

GENE is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 coins. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 . Gene Source Code Chain’s official website is www.gscchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PARKGENE is a scalable Ethereum-based platform that enables drivers to book parking directly from individual parking space owners. Parking spot owners will be able to list and sell their spots directly to drivers. The Blockchain and smart contracts are used to make the parking efficient, cheaper and secure, while the GENE token payments resolve regulation compliance issues. GENE is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on PARGENE's ecosystem. “

