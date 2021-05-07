General Electric (NYSE:GE) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Analysts at G.Research raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for General Electric in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $0.53 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. G.Research also issued estimates for General Electric’s FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

GE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $13.21 on Thursday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,506,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,118,268,000 after buying an additional 2,194,969 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in General Electric by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,865,371 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,859,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $970,480,000 after purchasing an additional 632,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $714,522,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of General Electric by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,474,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $361,528,000 after buying an additional 313,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

