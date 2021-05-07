General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Nomura raised shares of General Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.60.

NYSE:GM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,984,969. The company has a market capitalization of $85.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.22.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,103,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046,943 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,509,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,317,623 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $524,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,183 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in General Motors by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,911,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,090,000 after acquiring an additional 352,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 5.9% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,235,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $473,231,000 after acquiring an additional 457,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

