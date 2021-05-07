General Motors (NYSE:GM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.28 EPS

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors updated its FY21 guidance to $4.50-5.25 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 4.500-5.250 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.69. 561,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,984,969. General Motors has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $85.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in General Motors stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

