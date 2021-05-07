Genesis Shards Price Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $23.42 million and $1.59 million worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for about $1.95 or 0.00003378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00072056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.31 or 0.00264297 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $674.26 or 0.01170053 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00031578 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.86 or 0.00759813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,643.75 or 1.00029475 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

