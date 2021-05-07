Genus (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Trading Up 1.4%

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) shares were up 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.40 and last traded at $70.40. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GENSF shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Genus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Investec raised shares of Genus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.40.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

