Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $97.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Gibraltar have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. It has been benefiting from the three-pillar value creation strategy, strengthening housing market and strong Renewable Energy & Conservation business. Also, improvement in Residential Products, product and service mix, better management of price and material cost and overall operational excellence added to the bliss. Consequently, its earnings surpassed analysts’ expectations in 11 of the trailing 15 quarters. However, rise in price of key input commodities raises concern for the company. Also, softness in the Industrial business and cannabis growing and processing markets continues to hurt performance to some extent. Also, the earnings estimates for 2021 have declined over the past 60 days, depicting analysts' concern over the company's growth prospect.”

ROCK stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,986. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $36.39 and a 12 month high of $103.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.91.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $432,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $242,050.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 21,582 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,139,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 10,241 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

