Gifto Achieves Market Cap of $62.85 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Gifto coin can now be bought for about $0.0816 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $62.85 million and $18.24 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00089003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020507 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00064471 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.69 or 0.00790487 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.66 or 0.00102376 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,149.99 or 0.08836694 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto (GTO) is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars.

