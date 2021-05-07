Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.28. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

GIL opened at $35.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth $1,259,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth $2,295,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth $2,950,000. 75.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

