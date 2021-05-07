Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Gildan Activewear in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GIL. TD Securities raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $35.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.19. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.28. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

