Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Given New C$51.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price objective raised by TD Securities to C$51.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.10.

Gildan Activewear stock traded up C$1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$44.55. The stock had a trading volume of 171,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,646. The stock has a market cap of C$8.84 billion and a PE ratio of -30.81. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of C$16.91 and a 52 week high of C$46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.86.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$899.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$784.21 million. Research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.98%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

