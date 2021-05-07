Gillian C. Ivers-Read Sells 3,952 Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Stock

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 3,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $21,894.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,507.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CLVS opened at $5.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.10. Clovis Oncology has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average of $5.90.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVS. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,256,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after acquiring an additional 408,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $637,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Clovis Oncology by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 107,919 shares during the period. 57.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.