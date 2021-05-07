Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Partners from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of NYSE GLP traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.06. Global Partners has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 23.59%. Analysts anticipate that Global Partners will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 209.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 31,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Global Partners by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

