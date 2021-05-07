Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Raised to $240.00 at Raymond James

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $237.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GPN. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Global Payments from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.86.

GPN stock opened at $201.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $107,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,496,382.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $5,737,352.04. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 52,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

