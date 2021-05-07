Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Water Resources, Inc. is a water resource management company. It owns and operates regulated water, wastewater and recycled water utilities. Global Water Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Global Water Resources from $12.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of GWRS remained flat at $$16.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1,651.65, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.59. Global Water Resources has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $18.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Global Water Resources had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 4.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.0243 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is presently 290.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Water Resources (GWRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.