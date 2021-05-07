Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)’s share price was down 8.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 119,718 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 39,682,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 98.82% and a negative return on equity of 27.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSAT. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Globalstar in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 16.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

