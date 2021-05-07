Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Bought by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 25.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.32, for a total value of $1,251,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 727,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,852,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total value of $316,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,150 shares of company stock valued at $19,275,259 in the last three months. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globe Life stock opened at $106.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.75 and a fifty-two week high of $106.42.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Several analysts have recently commented on GL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.20.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

