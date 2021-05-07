Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.210-7.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE GL traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,711. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $62.75 and a twelve month high of $106.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

GL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.20.

In related news, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 18,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $1,801,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $301,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,150 shares of company stock valued at $19,275,259 over the last three months. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

