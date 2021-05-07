Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) CFO Sells $376,575.00 in Stock

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $376,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:GMED traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.30. 619,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.24, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $73.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.61.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Globus Medical by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $483,013,000 after acquiring an additional 204,321 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,441,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $420,132,000 after buying an additional 86,833 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,420,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,636,000 after buying an additional 63,285 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 33.7% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,781,000 after buying an additional 322,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 879,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,343,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GMED. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

