Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Hits New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $75.00 and last traded at $72.53, with a volume of 16961 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.64.

The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GMED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

In other Globus Medical news, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $8,680,931.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 19,694.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.61.

About Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

