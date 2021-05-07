GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of GoDaddy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.48. William Blair also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.76.

GDDY stock opened at $81.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.76. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $93.75. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,927,845.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,861,462.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $242,512.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,945,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,922. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 238.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 1,939.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

