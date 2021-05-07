Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Trading 6.8% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $10.59 and last traded at $10.55. 20,203 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,772,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.85 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen upgraded Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gogo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 43.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $983.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Gogo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

