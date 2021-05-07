Golden VY Bancshares (OTCMKTS:GVYB) Trading Up 5.5%

Golden VY Bancshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:GVYB) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.99 and last traded at $18.99. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81.

Golden VY Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GVYB)

Golden VY Bancshares Inc provides various commercial banking products and services for individuals and businesses in northern California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking and money market, and savings accounts, as well as CDs and individual retirement accounts.

