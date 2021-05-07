GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.GoPro also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.030-0.050 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.17. 210,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,168,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.99 and a beta of 1.27. GoPro has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $13.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $203.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GoPro will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPRO. UBS Group upped their target price on GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.48.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $2,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,209,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 10,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 235,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 611,453 shares of company stock worth $6,335,947 over the last quarter. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

