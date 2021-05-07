Gores Technology Partners II (NASDAQ:GTPBU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.14. 21,187 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 176,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II stock. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

