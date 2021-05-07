Graft Price Up 89.1% Over Last 7 Days (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Graft has a total market capitalization of $684,300.42 and $3,219.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graft coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Graft has traded 89.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $473.33 or 0.00818058 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 128.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

