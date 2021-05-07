GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Announces Earnings Results

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EAF traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 23,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,675. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.42. GrafTech International has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.55%.

EAF has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

