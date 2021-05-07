Graham Holdings Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.51 (NYSE:GHC)

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.51 per share on Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Graham has increased its dividend by 14.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Graham has a payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

GHC traded up $7.21 on Friday, hitting $658.58. 16,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,556. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $613.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $539.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.10. Graham has a one year low of $296.39 and a one year high of $660.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. Graham had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 7.30%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

