Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Major Shareholder Sells $41,904.00 in Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 58,200 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $41,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,111,109 shares in the company, valued at $28,879,998.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 179,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $118,140.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 100,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $67,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 108,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $74,520.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 406,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $243,600.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 29,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $17,523.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 221,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $132,600.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 200,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $130,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 520,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $359,283.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,052,600 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $694,716.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 238,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $164,220.00.

GTE stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. 76,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,462,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.27. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.25.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.72% and a negative net margin of 233.60%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.60 to $1.15 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.96.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,665,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,372 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,323,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 648,491 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 737,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the period. 42.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

