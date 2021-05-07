Great-West Lifeco Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.438 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.

TSE GWO traded up C$0.06 on Friday, hitting C$36.22. 13,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,677. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$34.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.20. The company has a current ratio of 15.84, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$19.13 and a 52 week high of C$36.24. The stock has a market cap of C$33.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$16.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4100003 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$27.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,904.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$108,059.69. Also, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire purchased 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$27.13 per share, with a total value of C$333,674.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$709,370.07. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 417,546 shares of company stock valued at $13,638,420.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GWO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.50 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.45.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

