Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Given New $39.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GWLIF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $34.00 to $36.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.93.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GWLIF traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,655. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average is $24.47. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $30.58.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

