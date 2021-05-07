Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Brick Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Green Brick Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.40.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

NASDAQ GRBK traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $25.82. The company had a trading volume of 11,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,725. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average is $22.17. Green Brick Partners has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $28.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.35.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard S. Press bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,182. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 185.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.