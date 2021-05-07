Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its price objective raised by Craig Hallum from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens raised Green Plains from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist lifted their price target on Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Green Plains from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Plains from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

GPRE traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $31.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,204. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.65. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.87.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.93 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Green Plains by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Green Plains by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Green Plains by 9.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

