GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Announces Earnings Results

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GreenSky had a net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. GreenSky updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

GSKY traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.51. The stock had a trading volume of 581,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,662. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. GreenSky has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $7.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSKY shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.28.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

