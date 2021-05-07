GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $6.13, but opened at $6.40. GreenSky shares last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 16,754 shares.

The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. GreenSky had a net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GreenSky by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in GreenSky by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in GreenSky by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in GreenSky by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

