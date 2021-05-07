GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $6.13, but opened at $6.40. GreenSky shares last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 16,754 shares.
The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. GreenSky had a net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.28.
The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31.
GreenSky Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSKY)
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.