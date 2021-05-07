Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grid Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.63.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $141,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,174.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vadim Kozyrkov sold 3,853 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $52,208.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,057.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,062 shares of company stock worth $294,933. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,601,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,374,000 after purchasing an additional 339,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,948,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,153,000 after buying an additional 202,088 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,744,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after acquiring an additional 744,600 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,527,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,840,000 after acquiring an additional 427,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,377,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 363,937 shares in the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

