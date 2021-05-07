Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Grifols had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 12.79%.

Grifols stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,339. Grifols has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.88.

Get Grifols alerts:

GRFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC raised Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.