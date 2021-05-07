Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) versus Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) and Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.6% of Costamare shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Grindrod Shipping and Costamare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindrod Shipping N/A N/A N/A Costamare 3.80% 11.59% 5.34%

Risk and Volatility

Grindrod Shipping has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Costamare has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Grindrod Shipping and Costamare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindrod Shipping 0 0 0 0 N/A Costamare 0 0 2 0 3.00

Costamare has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 26.06%. Given Costamare’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Costamare is more favorable than Grindrod Shipping.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grindrod Shipping and Costamare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grindrod Shipping $331.05 million 0.48 -$21.16 million ($1.11) -7.50 Costamare $478.11 million 2.76 $99.00 million $0.91 11.89

Costamare has higher revenue and earnings than Grindrod Shipping. Grindrod Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Costamare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Costamare beats Grindrod Shipping on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 25 owned dry bulk carriers and six -term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates a fleet of five owned tankers and two long-term chartered-in tankers, which carry petroleum products, petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1910 and is based in Singapore.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc. owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

