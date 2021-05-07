Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-$990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $966.26 million.

A number of research firms have commented on GRPN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Groupon from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Groupon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Shares of GRPN stock traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.75. 41,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,617. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day moving average is $38.85. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Groupon will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

