GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.10 million-$9.10 million.

NASDAQ GSIT traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $5.98. 103,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,281. GSI Technology has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.04.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of GSI Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In related news, CEO Lee-Lean Shu sold 24,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $198,344.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,007,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,057,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Yau sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,810 shares of company stock worth $462,610. Company insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

