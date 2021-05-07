Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Stock Position Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 38,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GFED shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.59.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.27. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 9.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.44%.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

