Gulden (NLG) Trading Down 5.4% Over Last Week

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0410 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $22.28 million and approximately $141,278.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gulden has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.39 or 0.00613682 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006745 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 543,184,517 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

