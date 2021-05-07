GWM Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Tilray in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TLRY. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Tilray from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.89.

TLRY stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. Tilray Inc has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 3.12.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Tilray had a negative net margin of 242.60% and a negative return on equity of 92.70%. The business had revenue of $56.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

