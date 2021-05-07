GWM Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,301 Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.94.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,822,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $243,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,668 shares of company stock worth $10,636,957. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXAS opened at $108.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $159.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.56 and its 200-day moving average is $131.41.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

